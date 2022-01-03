ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A family in Odessa was driving home from checking out some new tires for their truck, when they were hit with a bullet in the back windshield. The bullet came through to the front, just inches away from hitting Octavos Falcon’s wife. This happened on FM1936 and Dunn St.

The family does not know if it was intentional or someone just shooting. When the incident happen, the family pulled over and called The Ector County Sheriff’s department right away.

The police came and took pictures and got a report. As of now, no one is hurt and there is an open investigation on the incident.

If you heard anything, or know anything about this case. Call The Ector County Sheriff’s office.