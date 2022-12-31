ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A slew of new road projects for the City of Odessa will soon be underway. They’ll all be starting January 3, when folks head back to work and school following an extended holiday break. Here is what you need to know as you plan your commute.

Faudree Road

The first phase of the Faudree Road project will begin with construction starting between State Highway 191 and Windchase Street. The focus of the project will be to make new permanent improvements to the west half of the new Faudree freeway. Constuction is expected to last six months.

A temporary roadway will also be constructed to maintain two-way traffic flow along the road. Additionally, 56th Street will be closed between Faudree and Sleepy Hollow Street.

S Meadow Road

Next, S Meadow Avenue will be under general construction between east Murphey and the north service road of Interstate 20. Construction is expected to last three months on S Meadow Avenue and traffic on the street will be reduced to one lane for both north and south directions as construction progresses.

Tanglewood Lane

Tanglewood Lane will also be under construction as of January 3 between Penbrook Street and 52nd Street where the City will be installing a new water main at the site. Construction is expected to last for three months. Traffic will be reduced to one lane as construction continues and drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route, if possible, for the duration of the project.

Dixie Boulevard

Last, but certainly not least, a sewer line project is expected to start on January 3rd as well in the 2100 block of N Dixie Boulevard and the surrounding alleys. The project is expected to last around two months. The contractor will be passing out notices one week before to alert anyone in the area to expected street closures. The contractor will also be working with solid waste to schedule the relocation of dumpsters in the alley so they will be accessible.