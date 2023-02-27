ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Across West Texas, pumping units are hard at work, most averaging a production time of 20 to 30 years. However, every piece of machinery has its time stamp and when it no longer serves a purpose for producers, those parts are still valuable elsewhere.

At Legacy Artificial Lift Solutions, Stephen and his team have built a business on taking old, worn-down parts from the field and repurposing them for future use.

“The primary benefit to doing that is we’ve got an inventory of different manufacturers, pieces and parts.”

Those pieces and parts help build a catalog of valuable assets to oil producers.

“A core part of our business is service and repair which basically means we have the parts and the equipment to go out and repair pumping units in the field when they break down and when they wear out and that’s across all manufacturing lines.”

When pieces of equipment are of no value at all, they can then end up in the many scrapyards you’ll see across the basin. Even then, they may not be done for good. At the Petroleum Museum in Midland, out-of-service rigs and pumping units are on display for the public.

Several of the pieces are from Grand Falls, Imperial, Colorado City and Big Spring to name a few. The retired equipment has also made a name for itself on the big screen. James White, Facilities Manager at the museum, explained:

“We have pieces of equipment that if you looked it up, you get to see in a good movie, for instance There Will Be Blood. We also have pieces from Clint Eastwood films that were passed down to us after they were done being used as props.”

Now, as for the many abandoned units you may see across the basin, The Railroad Commission of Texas provided this statement:

“When a well no longer produces oil or gas, the operator of that well is required by law to plug the well within one year after operations cease. Within 120 days after the plugging work is completed, the operator is then required to remove all such tanks, vessels, and related piping.”