MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With holidays just around the corner, booking your trip can be hassle. Now that we are in a world with artificial intelligence, things just might easier when looking for your next trip.

Matador Network has created a branch called Guide Geek, and is accessible on Instagram and WhatsApp. With this you are able to chat with an AI bot, to which it will ask you questions on where you would like to visit and on what days. Included in the conversation are also activities that are available at your destination. If you are looking for specific details, such as hotel suites for families or restaurants that have vegan options, it’s right there for you.

“You can give it all these different details and then it will build you a custom itinerary for that trip where all the restaurants have vegan menu options, or all the hotels are great for families and kids. We also connected it to real-time information on flights and hotels,” said Ross Burden, CEO and Founder of Matador Network.

Although people still go the traditional route of Expedia, Priceline or Google, people are inclined to try out the AI format if it will save them money and time.

“Absolutely, absolutely.” Says Jami Chapman, a flight voyager at the Midland Airport. “If it is something that makes things easy, convenient then I don’t see a problem with it.”

AAA says that expect record US holiday air travel this season with 7.5 million people flying.