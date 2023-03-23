New options for fun are being added to West Texas. One of them is a digital content creation center that recently opened in Midland.

We got a look inside Element 14, which offers fun for all ages.

“Everybody that comes in, they open the door and the first words out of their mouth is wow,” says Technology Manager Tom Slattery.

Element 14 opened a few weeks ago off of Garfield Street (4610 N Garfield Ste C2/C3). It’s a place where people can hangout and do a wide variety of content creation, like playing video games and streaming, or podcasting, or making music.

“We’re trying to put a group of people together that can associate with each other and hopefully design and build things using the elements inside of our building to do so,” says Slattery.

There are different bays for gaming, and audio booths to record podcasts.

Slattery says staff there will help teach you whatever you want to learn how to do.

“It’s not about just the space to create, because that’s a big part of what we, but also the follow up afterwards with people, if they choose to do that, to make sure they know how to create that content in the future,” says Slattery.

Element 14 also has a bar for people who want to enjoy a beverage while creating.

For a look inside Element 14, check out the video above.