MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department needs your help locating Gumbo’s Cajun Cuisine Food truck. Officers say that it was broken into late last month.





According to police, the food truck was broken into at 1509 E. Illinois. A post on Midland Crime Stoppers states that the food truck’s lock was cut and two generators along with a deep fryer were stolen. The generators that are missing were an A-1 13,000 watt and a Predator 5,500 watt.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward. The public is encouraged to call MPD or Midland Crime Stoppers with any information regarding this case.