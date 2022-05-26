ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa couple is behind bars after police said a verbal argument led to a physical one. Arturo Rivera, 29, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. His wife, 29-year-old Bernice Misquez, has been charged with assault.

According to an affidavit, on May 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Adams to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, the officer met with the couple who said they’d gotten into an argument over a change in Misquez’s work schedule.

Misquez told the officer that Rivera became upset during the argument and wanted to leave. The expectant mom said she didn’t want him to leave, so she removed the battery from his vehicle. While removing the battery, Misquez said Rivera shut the hood on her arm, leaving behind a visible injury.

Rivera reportedly admitted to closing the hood on his wife’s arm but said Misquez had also injured him by biting him. The officer stated Rivera had visible injuries to his arm from the bite, as well as scratches on his face and back.

The couple was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Thursday afternoon. Rivera’s bond has been set at $5,000. The bond for Misquez has been set at $2,500.