ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said it has a few spots remaining for girls, ages 10 and 11, in its Police Athletic League.

The program is back for the first time since a pandemic hiatus and will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday from June 19 to July 14 at Floyd Gwin Park. The main focus of the camp is to build trust between local youth and law enforcement.

“It’s so fun to interact with the police officers…it’s so important to build trust with the police officers, especially during this time. The officers will interact with the kids every day. We play games…sports, we learn discipline. With what’s happening right now in our country, it’s so important to develop that trust,” said OPD’s Cpl. Steve LeSueur.

The registration fee is $100 per child, and OPD will only accept cash or money order, no checks. Parents may bring the completed forms and cash or a money order to the OPD Records Desk located at 205 N Grant. Records employees can also notarize the Release Form. You’ll find the forms online here.