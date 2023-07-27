MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It’s been 11 years since Midland voters approved a school bond proposal; this year, District leaders are hoping the work put in by the bond committee over the last 18 months will resonate with people at the polls should the Board vote to add two propositions to the ballot in November. The District has until August 21 to decide if it will move forward and call for a bond election.

It’s a decision no one has taken lightly, it would seem, based on the information the District has collected and now presented to the community. MISD noted district growth as one of the primary reasons for the proposed bond. There are currently 10 active subdivisions under development and the projected growth is expected to reach more than 32,146 students between now and 2033: that’s an additional 4,325 students. In addition, the bond would address upgrades to aging facilities and focus on safety and security.

The Bond Proposal Committee recommended adding to propositions to the upcoming ballot:

Proposition A would include building a new Midland High School and new Legacy High School as well as middle school additions and renovations with safety, security, and accessibility across the district. The total cost of the proposition would be $1.37 billion with a tax impact of about $29 per month for the average home value of $341,000.

Proposition B would include a new elementary school in the Lone Star Trails development (NW Midland) as well as renovations to aging facilities for a total cost of $317.2 million. The tax impact would be about $8 for the average home value of $341,000.

Should both propositions pass, voters would be looking at a tax impact of about $37 per month.

As part of the process, the District surveyed the community and received around 2,100 responses to questions about perceived needs across the district; one question in that survey asked for an opinion on this question: New high schools should be built to replace aging LHS and MHS and handle growth due to adding ninth graders.

MISD said 75% of respondents said they agree with that statement.

Here’s a look at what that project would mean for area students:

Brand new schools with Legacy High School at the Thomason Drive and Tradewinds Boulevard intersection, Midland High would be located at 1600 E Wadley Avenue. While each campus would be in a new location, MISD said there would be no changes to attendance zones and each campus would serve about 4,200 students.

Each location would be two stories tall, about 790,000 square feet and would include separate bus and parent drives, 2,200 student, staff, and event parking spaces, as well as practice fields, competition fields, 100 general purpose classrooms, 24 science labs, commons areas, a media center, and more. Each campus would also be equipped with a cafeteria to support closed campus for ninth graders while campus would remain open for grades 10-12.

Each new campus would also host several career and technology education spaces to support an array of training opportunities in agriculture, floral design, graphic arts and digital media, business management, education and child development, cosmetology, and beyond.

Both campuses would also see improvements in spaces for the performing arts and athletics. Each campus would boast six art labs, a photography studio. band, choir, orchestra, and mariachi practice rooms, an 800-seat auditorium, a 2,000-seat competition gymnasium, multipurpose gyms, and a multipurpose indoor practice facility to support band, cheer, drill team, and outdoor athletics teams.

Additionally, the new campuses would be equipped with safety and security features such as a secured entry, updated cameras, intrusion alarm, access control, and intercom and radio communications systems.

You’ll find the Bond Committee’s full presentation here.