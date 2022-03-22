LOVINGTON, New Mexico — Alexis Nicole Avila, 18, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in court. Police in Hobbs said she threw her newborn baby in a trash dumpster Friday afternoon and left the child for dead. Avila was charged with attempted murder and child endangerment.

The child was first taken to a hospital in Hobbs and later transferred to Covenant Children’s in Lubbock. At last check, police said the child’s condition was “stable.”

People looking in the dumpsters found the baby hours later, according to an arrest warrant. Those persons were identified as Michael Green, Hector Jasso and April Nuttall. Green testified Wednesday during the detention hearing.

In court, prosecutors played audio from the 911 call. In that call, Green asked a 911 dispatch for help.

“…we just found a baby in the trash…he still has his umbilical cord,” Green said in the 911 audio.

Prosecutors also played a surveillance video. It depicted a woman throwing a trash bag into the dumpster. The arrest warrant said Avila placed the baby in the trash bag before throwing it.

The warrant said Avila gave birth at her parent’s home. The warrant indicated no one else knew she was pregnant. Avila told officers she “had no clue” she was pregnant until just before giving birth.

She told police she panicked, drove around Hobbs and then “placed” the baby in with some trash.

“Alexis [Avila] admitted to dumping the baby inside a green-colored dumpster … and driving off shortly after.”

An arrest warrant said the temperature was 36 degrees Fahrenheit at the time he was discovered.

A judge decided on giving Avila house arrest with an ankle monitor after the detention hearing.

