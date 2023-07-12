ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Commissioner’s Court approved a 90-day burn ban on Tuesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The unincorporated areas of Ector County have been experiencing an extended period of extreme heat and drought conditions, as with most of West Texas. Ector County officials say the ban is meant to help protect the lives and property of residents. A violation of this order is a class C misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $500, according to the City of Odessa.

“After careful consideration, in addition to discussion with Odessa Fire Rescue, Ector County Office of Emergency Management, and our partners with the National Weather Service, Ector County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve the proposed Burn Ban,” said Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett.