ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested an 8th grader at Nimitz Middle School for threatening to shoot a teacher.

The threat came after the teacher stepped between two students who were arguing with each other. The 8th grader, who did not have a weapon, threatened the teacher for stepping between them.

The boy now faces a Class A Misdemeanor Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearm, and disciplinary action from the school.

They did release a statement to us that reads, “Our district takes all threats very seriously, investigates them fully and will file charges against those who make such threats. District leaders are asking for parents’ help, to have crucial conversations with their children, and make sure kids understand that reacting in anger, violence, and making threats against others will lead to serious consequences. Working together, schools and parents can curb this type of behavior.”

We will continue to follow this story as we learn more.