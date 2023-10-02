ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 80-year-old Odessa man killed in an Ector County crash late last month has been identified as Larry Lee Anderson, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on September 29 near the intersection of 10th Street and SH 302. Troopers responded to the scene and found that the driver of a Mercedes Benz was traveling westbound on 10th Street when she failed to yield the right of way to a Dodge Ram that was heading southbound on SH 302. The driver of the Mercedes, a 72-year-old Odessa woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is said to be in critical condition. Her passenger, identified as Anderson, was also taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two men in the Dodge truck were not injured in the crash.