MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Eight families have been displaced following a fire at a Midland apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a call at Renew North II Apartments at 3600 W Loop 250 after a fire broke out in the attic. The blaze extended the full length of the building damaging eight top floor units. Lower units also incurred minor damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the families impacted by the fire. MFD said no one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.