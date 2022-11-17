ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson.

ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the threat. The student was charged with use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms on school property or a bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.”

The district went on to say ,”Police and campus leaders do not believe students nor staff were in danger, but every report like this will be taken seriously and appropriate consequences will result.”