MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &

executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall

Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022

Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled weekend open to the public on Little Teeny Farm,

located at 4405 Cardinal Lane Midland, Texas, 79707. This year, Fall Marketplace will host

over 30 female-owned business and local authors.



The evening of Thursday, October 13th from 7pm to 9pm will kick-off the weekend with a

special event called “Neighbor’s Night”. The night will include live music from Angel and the

BADMEN, Frolic and Frizz Mobile Bar, and Kitchen by Laurie Food Truck. Tickets are $10.00

per person and will go on sale October 1st on Eventbrite. 100% of the proceeds from ticket

sales for this event will benefit Midland Children’s Rehabilitation Center.



On Friday, October 14th from 12pm to 6pm and Saturday, October 15th from 9am to 6pm,

the weekend events will offer FREE photos with a fabulous and cozy fall backdrop taken by a

professional photographer, a scavenger hunt, an apple cider station, giveaways, women-owned

vendor booths, and much more. Friday and Saturday events are free to the public. 10% of all

market items purchased will also benefit Midland Children’s Rehabilitation Center.



This year is extra special as Bell is not only owner of SoBell & Co., but also Executive Producer

& Host of the new television series Keeping Good Co. Bells two brands are partnering up to

make this year’s marketplace bigger and better than ever.