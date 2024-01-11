ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County grandfather was arrested Wednesday after two of his grandchildren made an outcry of sexual assault stemming from events that began several years ago. Efrain E. Baeza, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency With a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to court records, on November 17, 2023, an investigator with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office received a public service call from an employee at a Child Advocacy Center in reference to a child sexual assault that occurred at a home in West Odessa. The employee told investigators that he was aware of at least two victims, one living in South Carolina who was under the age of 14 at the time of the assault, and another living in Midland, who was also under the age of 14, and identified those victims as Baeza’s grandchildren.

On November 20, the alleged victim living in Midland was forensically interviewed at Harmony Home where she said Baeza had touched her inappropriately when she was 10. The little girl said that Baeza had offered her a lollipop in exchange for the unwanted sexual advances and described the ways in which Baeza had allegedly touched her.

Then, on December 5, the alleged victim living in South Carolina was also interviewed by child advocates in that state. There, the girl told investigators that Baeza had touched her multiple times between the ages of six and 10. Further, the child detailed other instances of inappropriate behavior and alleged that Baeza had sodomized her at least once.

On December 14, investigators presented evidence to an Ector County Justice of the Peace and requested an arrest warrant for the events that reportedly occurred in 2014 and again in 2022. On January 10, Baeza was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday morning; his bond has not yet been set.