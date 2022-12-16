ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after a seven-year-old girl made an outcry of sexual assault. Adrian Zubia has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under the Age of 10.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, on December 12, deputies responded to an elementary school after the young student told an adult that a man had sex with her. In an interview with a forensic examiner, the child said Zubia took off her clothes and engaged in various sex acts with her. Evidence was then obtained during a sexual assault nurse examination.

Zubia was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $100,000 bond.