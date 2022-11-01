(KMID/KPEJ)- Are you looking for an epic party venue to celebrate your teen’s next birthday? Here are seven teen, and parent, approved ideas that won’t break the bank.

Rimrock Raceway

Zoom into the celebration with the folks at Rimrock Raceway- Located at 12412 W Highway 80 E, in Odessa, Rimrock Raceway offers party packages starting at $250. For that price, you get a party room for two hours and 10 races. Each additional race is $20. Solo racers must be at least eight years old. Learn more about the venue here.

I Love My Selfie

Want to party in the selfie museum? You’ll find this picture perfect party place at 3211 W Wadley Avenue, Suite 8, Midland. Just reserve your tickets and add the party room for that time ($100).

The party room will be reserved for you 30 minutes before your appointed museum time and 30 minutes after your appointed time. Partygoers will have a blast taking selfies and will leave with a camera roll full of memories. Learn more about I Love My Selfie here.

Cinergy Entertainment

You’ll find loads of fun at Cinergy, located at 8250 E Highway 191, in Odessa. The venue offers luxury theaters, a full menu of chef-inspired food, bowling, laser tag, an elevated ropes course, VR experiences and a game floor. You’ll find more information about party packages here.

Buff City Soap

Buff City Soap offers clean fun for kids of all ages. Its new location at 2900 W Loop 250 N, Suite 120, Midland offers party packages that include games and soap making classes; partygoers will make custom bath bombs to take home. You’ll find more information about this deliciously scented venue here.

Rink N’ Roll

Inside Music City Mall, 4101 E 42nd Street, in Odessa, this newly remodeled 14,000 square foot roller rink offers skate rentals and bumper cars, as well as music to skate to; if you grew up in the 80s or 90s, you’ll love sharing the nostalgia of a night at the rink with your teen.

A standard room party package comes with a room rental as well as skating passes for 10 skaters who will be allowed to skate all day- the birthday kid even skates free. You can book your party online here.

Bowlero

Nothing beats a night of bowling in this upscale venue located at 5320 E Loop 250 N. You can learn more about party packages here.

The Pottery

This venue is a fun and creative way to celebrate a birthday, or any other holiday. It’s also a great date-night venue. Located at 3001 Loop 250 Frontage Road, in Midland, partygoers will get to choose a piece of unfinished pottery to paint. The staff then glazes and fires the piece; it should be ready to pick up about a week later. You can book your party online, here.