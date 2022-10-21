ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat.

ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon School Grounds or Bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.”

The district goes on to say, “Thank you for your continued help in making students and parents aware that serious consequences will follow this sort of threatening language.”