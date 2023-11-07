ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two unknown suspects involved in a theft last month.

According to a release by OPD, at about 6:30pm on Saturday, October 21st, officers responded to a theft at the HEB located at 2501 W. University.

Investigation revealed an unknown male and female took about $657 worth of merchandise before leaving the store without making an attempt to pay. The suspects left the scene in a silver Nissan Pathfinder.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information regarding this case, please contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0012978. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.