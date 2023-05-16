MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is looking to identify the suspect(s) involved in a theft from the Sam’s Club gas station.

On Saturday, April 22nd, a White Ford van parked over the underground fuel holding tanks at Sam’s Club, located at 1500 Tradewinds Blvd. According to a post from Midland Crime Stoppers, the suspects then opened the lid before using pumps to steal approximately 603 gallons of diesel fuel.

If you have any information, or recognize this van, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case #230505038. If your tip is the first to lead to an arrest or case solved, it will be worth a cash reward up to $1,000. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.