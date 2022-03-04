PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Early Friday morning, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office and the Presidio Police Department assisted border agents after a group of 60 illegal migrants was found in the area.

According to a release, the illegal migrants were all Cuban nationals who entered the United States via the Rio Grande. Detainees included men, women, as well as children and infants.

The Sheriff’s Office said now that warmer weather has moved into the area, it expects to see a rise in illegal crossing activity.

“Constant operations along the U.S Border to the east and west of the Big Bend area forcefully funnel the immigration numbers towards Presidio County. Please report any suspicious activity to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office at 432-729-4848,” the Sheriff’s Office said.