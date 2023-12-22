REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Reeves County Sheriff’s Office recently held their annual toy drive thru.

Sheriff Art Granado and the Sheriff’s Office say they are grateful for Republic Energy, the WES IMFL team, and all the community members who donated toys.

RCSO says this year was the most generous, with the donation of 60 bicycles and helmets from Republic Energy and the WES third annual Bike Build.

All of the bicycles and toys were given to the children of Reeves County.

Photos Courtesy: Reeves County Sheriff’s Office