MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Authorities are searching for a 6-month-old Odessa boy who was last seen January 11. Danny’Ray Couch was allegedly abducted by his mother, 38-year-old Shallyn Keraly.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a felony warrant for Custodial Interference was issued for Keraly on February 15.

Investigators said the infant is described as having brown eyes and brown hair and weighs about 21 pounds. Keraly also has brown eyes and brown hair, stands about 5’5″ tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 432-688-4600. You can also call 1-800-843-5678.