PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Permian Basin Strategic Partnership Foundation (PSP) and the Scharbauer Foundation announced their partnership with the Holdsworth Center on an investment in leadership training of public-school officials.

The Scharbauer Foundation will be contributing $1.5 million, and the PSP will contribute $4.6 million.

Over the next 2 years, they plan to strengthen the leadership skills of up to 100 principles, assistant principles, teachers, and district administrators, as well as build stronger talent development opportunities in the largest school systems of the area.

“We believe that investing in educational leadership is fundamental for securing a prosperous future in the Permian Basin,” said Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the PSP. “The Holdsworth Center has proven to be an exceptional partner, equipping public school leaders with the tools, skills and top tier training we need to elevate the quality of education in our region. Our continued partnership provides a valuable opportunity to ensure all students across the Permian Basin have access to the education they need to succeed.”

Due to regional growth, schools across the Permian Basin are seeing extreme student population increases but are underperforming compared to other regions. Additionally, schools are also facing a shortage in teaching and leadership positions.

“Because teachers, principals, assistant principals, and district administrators are educational “first responders” who provide learning opportunities and hope for our children and families, Scharbauer Foundation is proud to partner with PSP, The Holdsworth Center, and the participating districts in this important initiative,” said Grant Billingsley, President and CEO of Scharbauer Foundation, Inc.

Holdsworth will be selecting the first 24 Permian Basin schools and districts to participate in the 2-year Campus Leadership Program this spring. This will help teams of leaders strengthen their leadership while learning new ways to deal with issues standing in the way of student success.

This program has had success over the last two years, with 84 percent of schools making significant progress toward an ambitious student impact goal.

“The only way to achieve better results for students is to invest deeply in the dedicated educators who serve them,” said Dr. Lindsay Whorton, president of The Holdsworth Center. “We are grateful to PSP and Scharbauer for their vision and commitment to student success and are eager to lift up and strengthen educators in the Permian Basin region.”

In addition, three of the region’s largest districts will participate in the Holdsworth Leadership Collaborative, designed to help district leaders build aspiring principals who are ready to step into school leadership positions when able.