ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5th grade student from Barbara Jordan Elementary was arrested today after he allegedly threatened another student.

According to a news release, students told staff members today that the boy threatened yesterday to bring a gun to school. Upon learning of the threat, Ector County ISD police immediately began investigating and eventually arrested the student and charged him with Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus, a class A misdemeanor.

ECISD said in a statement, “As we have stated many times, and followed through with, school and school district leaders will continue to treat any mention of school violence seriously and will continue to charge students criminally as well as apply school discipline if threats like this are made.”