MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Diamondback Energy is showing support for Mission Agape, a local non-profit focused on fighting hunger locally, by donating $500,000 to the group.

Mission Agape says the money will be going toward the group’s new distribution center, the Ric Baccus Memorial Building.

This is Diamondback Energy’s third capital contribution to the community this year. You can hear what Danny Wesson, COO of Diamondback Energy had to say in the video above.