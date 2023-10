ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD announced a record number of students who earned national recognition through the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Program during the monthly board meeting on Tuesday. 50 students were recognized, with at least two students from each of ECISD’s six high schools.

ECISD says more than 1.3 million juniors across about 21,000 high schools entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, last fall.

Anika Gundlapalli, an Odessa High School student, earned distinction as a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist. Gundlapalli is 1 of about 16,000 Semifinalists nationwide, making her among the top one percent of U.S. high school seniors. Now, she has the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,000 National Merit Scholarships, worth nearly $28 million, which will be offered next spring.

Additionally, three students earned the National Commended Scholar status, ranking them among the top 2.5% of the 1.3 million juniors who took the PSAT/NMSQT last fall. Andrea Santiago Soto from Odessa Collegiate Academy, Sapna Yadalla from Permian High School, and Forrest Harlow from the STEM Academy.

The school district says although these students will not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some may be candidates for Special Scholarships offered by corporate sponsors. These students did receive Letters of Commendation.

“Congratulations to these talented, hard-working students,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. “This level of achievement comes from focused effort to excel, and these recognitions are well-deserved. It is also the result of the exceptional work happening in our classrooms PreK through 12th grade. Congratulations, also, to the members of Team ECISD who have supported and challenged these students along their journey.”

Here’s a list of the other ECISD students who earned national recognition:

STEM Academy

Abigail Paredes: National Hispanic Recognition

OCTECHS

Anevaeh Barraza: National Hispanic Recognition

Kevin Camacho: National Hispanic Recognition

Lexxus Rodriguez: National Hispanic Recognition

Marco Garay National: Hispanic Recognition

Sefenuoluwa Omotoye: National African American Recognition

Odessa High School

Cecilia Tavarez: National Hispanic Recognition

Christian Lujan: National Hispanic Recognition

Elvis Delgado National Hispanic Recognition

Ethan Calderon National Hispanic Recognition

Izabella Hernandez National Hispanic Recognition

Josephine Saucedo National Hispanic Recognition

Permian High School

Aidan Gomez: National Hispanic Recognition

Callan Warren: National Indigenous Recognition

Desiree Lopez: National Hispanic Recognition

Etneciy Soto: National Hispanic Recognition

Gilberto Ramirez: National Hispanic Recognition

Mario Gonzalez: National Hispanic Recognition

Martinlee Longoria: National Hispanic Recognition

Morgan Hinojos: National Hispanic Recognition

Nathan Reyes: National Hispanic Recognition

New Tech Odessa

Adrian Rodriguez: National Hispanic Recognition

Amya Garza: National Hispanic Recognition

Avery Smith: National Hispanic Recognition

Genesis Carbajal: National Hispanic Recognition

Joel Ramos: National Hispanic Recognition

Julio Pena: National Hispanic Recognition

Luis Acosta: National Hispanic Recognition

Madeline Guebara: National Hispanic Recognition

Norma Nino: National Hispanic Recognition

Rohan Reed: National African American Recognition

Sophia Robles: National Hispanic Recognition

Yarhey Gonzalez: National Hispanic Recognition

Odessa Collegiate Academy