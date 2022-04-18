ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way after a neighbor called 911 and said a five-year-old knocked on her door and said his dad was hitting his mom. While the officer was driving to the apartment, a 911 operator said the man had since left the apartment in a white truck.

The officer spotted the truck on 87th Street and pulled the driver over. That driver was identified as Castaneda, and Castaneda told police he’d been in a fight with the victim over a television set.

Officers then spoke with the victim who said Castaneda got upset with her an began choking her during an argument. Officers noted the woman had redness to her throat and chest.

Castaneda was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $50,000.