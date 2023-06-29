ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and at least four injured earlier this evening.

According to OPD, around 9:32 p.m. on June 29, officers responded to the Carriage House Apartments at 4306 N. Dixie in reference to shots being fired and Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital in reference to multiple gunshot victims. At this time there are five confirmed gunshot victims, including one deceased.

OPD said this is an isolated incident and all of these shootings are connected to each other. However, two suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0007565. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.