EL PASO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest will be honoring local women who have distinguished themselves through leadership, extraordinary contributions to their community, and exemplifying the Girl Scout mission of courage, confidence, and character.

The 2023 Women of Distinction will honor these extraordinary community members:

Ellen Boyd of Midland ISD

Kathy Harrison of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland

Becky McCraney of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland

Andrea Quiroz of Odessa Links

Dr. Sandra Woodley of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin

The event will be held on Saturday May 6th, at 6pm CDT. The proceeds of this event will help Girl Scout programming, enhance their four pillars, and support various Girl Scout activities and programs.