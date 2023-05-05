EL PASO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest will be honoring local women who have distinguished themselves through leadership, extraordinary contributions to their community, and exemplifying the Girl Scout mission of courage, confidence, and character.
The 2023 Women of Distinction will honor these extraordinary community members:
- Ellen Boyd of Midland ISD
- Kathy Harrison of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland
- Becky McCraney of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland
- Andrea Quiroz of Odessa Links
- Dr. Sandra Woodley of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin
The event will be held on Saturday May 6th, at 6pm CDT. The proceeds of this event will help Girl Scout programming, enhance their four pillars, and support various Girl Scout activities and programs.