MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office arrested five men Wednesday and charged them with Solicitation of Prostitution after they tried to meet with prostitutes at local hotels. The sting was conducted at a Holiday Inn Express off Crump Street and a Hampton Inn off Loop 250, according to arrest records.

While details of the investigation have not yet been made public, we know each suspect is facing a state jail felony charge and a $2,500 bond.

Sylvester Cherry

Gilberto Licon Jr.

Matthew Mabry

Hashiem Phillips

Mart Vaughn

Sylvester L. Cherry, 53, of San Angelo, Gilberto H. Licon, Jr., 30, of Midland, Matthew Mabry, 31, of Marshall, Hashiem R. Phillips, 41, of Midland, and Mart D. Vaughn, 45, of Mutual, Oklahoma, all remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, each suspect faces up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.