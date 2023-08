MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that broke out Sunday evening.

According to a news release, around 8:40 p.m. on August 27, MFD crews responded to a structure fire on East Co Road 140 and Ranch Road 1213. Investigators said the fire began in a home and spread to two sheds nearby. No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting five people displaced by the fire.

Crews are working to determine the cause.