PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far west as Fort Stockton, according to early reports.

17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in his east Odessa home, while playing video games online with local friends, who all said they felt the impact.

“It felt like I was in a really unstable canoe. My monitor was shaking, and I was worried it was going to fall off my desk. We (his online friends) were all surprised at how long it lasted (about eight to 10 seconds). My friend, Anthony, said it was the first time he’d ever felt any of the earthquakes in the area. I’ve never felt one like that. It felt like the ground was made of putty and I was just bouncing,” he said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there is a 66% chance the area will feel aftershocks of a magnitude 3 or above and a 30% chance of aftershocks of a magnitude 4 or above over the next week. A 3.6 magnitude aftershock has already registered in the same area.

This all comes about a month after another 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Reeves County area. That event prompted a response by the Texas Railroad Commission, which sent investigators to the area to try and determine the cause. There is no word yet on if TRC will send a team to Stanton.