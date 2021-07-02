4th of July Celebration in Downtown Odessa

Fourth of July festivities started early in some places — here in Odessa festivities began as early as Friday.

Downtown Odessa Inc. organized The Independence Day Celebration and many people came out to celebrate.

“We are super excited to be able to gather with the public again for once.

And be able to spend independence day weekend together,” Alexa Moulakis said.

Moulakis said this event was meant to help unite the community especially after having to cancel last years event due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“No matter what has gone on for this part year for you and your family.

Everything here is free, everything here is fun and everything here is for the community to be able to gather,” Moulakis said.

Although this year’s event was scaled-down compared to past years.

A lot of people were happy to get together.

A spectator and store owner, Lilly Sotelo, said it would have been nice to have the annual firecracker fandango this year but was happy to see all the fun activities for people and their families.

Downtown business owners like Sotelo, seemed happy to see people return.

“I’m excited for downtown to come back to life, to be bright, its wonderful,” Sotelo said.