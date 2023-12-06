MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Early College High School at Midland College recently hosted an induction ceremony for high school students who were accepted into the National Honor Society.

The ceremony recognized the dedication, service, leadership, and character of 43 ECHS students who have shown academic excellence throughout their high school careers.

The National Honor Society aims to highlight the achievements of high school students who have excelled academically. Criteria for induction are based on the four pillars of scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

During the ceremony, inductees pledged to uphold the values and principles of the National Honor Society. Each student was presented with an NHS membership pin.

Below is the list of students who were recognized: