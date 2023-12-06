MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Early College High School at Midland College recently hosted an induction ceremony for high school students who were accepted into the National Honor Society.
The ceremony recognized the dedication, service, leadership, and character of 43 ECHS students who have shown academic excellence throughout their high school careers.
The National Honor Society aims to highlight the achievements of high school students who have excelled academically. Criteria for induction are based on the four pillars of scholarship, service, leadership, and character.
During the ceremony, inductees pledged to uphold the values and principles of the National Honor Society. Each student was presented with an NHS membership pin.
Below is the list of students who were recognized:
- Ryan Aguilar
- Ailyn Alvarez
- Daritzy Andrade
- Alelyeli Armendariz Sanchez
- Ava Aston
- Christopher Balboa
- Kaylee Bouten
- Christian Delgadillo
- Lucia Estrada
- Rachel Fasae
- Ilayna Franco
- Loretta Fresquez
- Isaiah Gomez
- Aubrey Gonzales
- Kara Gutierrez
- Emily Hinshaw
- Nadia Holguin-Morales
- Micaela Hunt
- Zing Lang
- Emma Leal
- Jayden Lopez
- Alyssa Lujan
- Emma Mandisodza
- Caleb Maurer
- Audrey Orosco
- Alexis Padilla
- Florance Par
- Heilani Pena
- Ian Phan
- Valerie Porras
- Talia Pradiana
- Roma Roberts
- Alexa Rodriguez
- David Rojas Duarte
- Marco Salgado
- Sumi Schwartz
- Leslie Soto
- Dawt Tial
- Jayden Villafranco
- Ishal Waseem
- Landon Williams
- Lillian Williams
- Grace Young