EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Your help is needed helping locate 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman. She could have been taken to Las Cruces, New Mexico or Reno, Nevada.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Billie lives in New Mexico and was visiting a relative in Porterville, CA.

She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, leaving from the 600 block of N. Reservation Road with her 65-year-old grandmother, Helen Vielma Thomas, in a red or grey sedan.

Billie is described as a Native American girl, 3 feet tall , 45lbs, brown eyes, and has long brown hair.

Helen is described as a 65-year-old Native American woman, 5-feet 3-inches tall, 242lbs, brown eyes, and has long brown hair.





Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Billie Helena Chatman or Helen Vielma Thomas are encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch @ (559) 733-6218, (800) 808-0488, Tip Now Line: (559) 725-4194, or by e-mail tcso@tipnow.com.

