4 people hit, killed while changing flat tire on Florida highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people were struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday night after they stopped on a Florida interstate to change a flat tire, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said seven people got out of a pickup truck that was towing a trailer on Interstate 75 in Sarasota after the trailer blew a tire. Four of them were struck by a sedan at about 9:50 p.m. The car also hit the truck.

The three other people in the group and the two people in the car were uninjured.

The crash investigation shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.

Authorities were working to identify the people involved in the crash. No further information was immediately available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call troopers at 239-938-1800.