MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly stole three shopping carts worth of merchandise from a department store. David Earl Dennis, 41, Shiloh Sharee Dennis, 42, Patrick Lee Herr, 58, and Shannon Lee Maynard, 49, have all been charged with Theft. David was also charged with possession following a felony traffic stop after investigators reportedly found a syringe full of heroin in his pocket.

According to court documents, on October 16, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to TJ Maxx, located in the 3000 block of W Loop 250 after employees reported a theft in progress. Employees called 911 after they saw a man, later identified as David, exit the store with a basket full of goods, setting off multiple alarms in the process. According to employees, David and three other people were still in the parking lot loading the stolen goods into a maroon SUV.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with employees and reviewed security video that showed the suspects, in a span of 30-45 minutes, fill three shopping carts with clothing, fragrances, fashion accessories, and various beauty items- to the tune of more than $3,000, before exiting. All merchandise was recovered and returned to the store following the arrest of all four suspects. Asset prevention employees also stated they had caught David stealing on at least one other occasion.

David, Shiloh, Herr, and Maynard all remained behind bars as of Monday afternoon on a $2,500 bond.