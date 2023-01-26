ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a grocery store theft after investigators received multiple tips to help identify the suspects. Yolanda Kay Williams, 69, Angel Mackly, 19, Bobby McCoy, 48, and an unidentified 15-year-old have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Mackly has also been charged with Criminal Trespassing.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on December 30 of last year, four people were caught on camera entering HEB on 42nd Street where they allegedly filled a basket with more than $600 worth of merchandise and exited the store without paying. Investigators said they recognized one of the suspects as Mackly because of previous encounters with her where she’d been barred from ever entering that particular grocery store.

In January, OPD shared images of the group to social media to help identify the remaining suspects and tips immediately rolled in, helping secure warrants for all four suspects. The group was arrested on January 25 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon on an unknown bond. Mugshots were not immediately available.