FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- During the morning hours of Friday, June 23rd, Fort Stockton Police Department, with assistance from the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office, the Pecos Police Department SWAT, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents executed a Search Warrant at 1300 N. Colpitts, following a narcotics investigation.

The following subjects were arrested over the course of the investigation:

Andrew Dominguez, 27, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance PG3, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Anna Ramirez, 25, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1

Sally Garcia, 26, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance PG3, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Adrian Minjarez, 33, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

FSPD says additional subjects will be located and arrested.

Authorities say quantities of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Fentanyl, other Prescription Medications, and Marijuana were also located with 2 firearms. Enhanced Federal charges are pending approval for the firearms and narcotics.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.