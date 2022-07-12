MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s that time of year again! The Celebration of the Arts, organized by the Arts Council of Midland is back in the Basin for its 38th-year celebration. All of the fun kicks off this Friday, July 15th, and continues throughout the weekend.

One of the longest-running fine art and craft events in Downtown Midland, the Celebration of the Arts consists of local entertainers, non-profit organizations, family activities, and special events throughout the weekend. On July 15th, the COA will hold a ticketed Premier Party showcasing artists.









According to organizers, Saturday, July 16th & Sunday, July 17th, the festival is free for the public to enjoy.

The weekend full of fine art will take place at AG Langford Chaparral Center on the campus of Midland College. Organizers expect more than 50 artist booths, several performances by organizations, and art-related lectures throughout the festival weekend.

​Here are the times of this weekends event below:

Premiere Party: Friday, July 15, 2022, | 7 – 10 PM | Ticketed Event

Festival Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022, | 10 AM – 5 PM | Free Admission

Festival Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022, | Noon – 5 PM | Free Admission

Guests can explore the food truck alley outside the Chap Center with several local food trucks, catering to a wide variety of taste palettes.