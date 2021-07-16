37th Annual Celebration of Arts event in Midland

UPDATE: July 18th from 12 pm to 5 pm is your last chance to get in on all the fun happening at the Celebration of Arts.

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Celebration of Arts is back for its 37th season! Artists have traveled far and wide to Midland to show off their most impressive pieces of work.

More than 64 artists are at the Bush Convention Center all weekend showcasing their work for the entire Basin to see.

“It’s really nice to be back out in public and be able to talk to real people and not be just on social media,” says Kelly Wright, an artist out of Lake Travis.

Many artists told us that they get their inspiration from life experiences.

Many unique pieces can be seen at the Celebration of Arts event in Midland.