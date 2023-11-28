PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer involved shooting left one person dead Sunday evening.

According to reports filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, on November 26, officers with the Pecos Police Department were called to a home in the 1800 block of W Jackson Street to investigate an “ongoing domestic disturbance”. During the call, 37-year-old Adam Lee Ybarra was fatally shot and killed by Pecos Police.

The report also states that two Pecos PD officers, a 37-year-old female officer and a 38-year-old male officer, were involved in the shooting. One officer suffered minor injures during the incident.

As is customary with all officer involved shootings, the Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate. We’ve reached out to the Pecos Police Department for more information and are awaiting a response.

Now the family is calling for answers, saying Ybarra did not deserve what happened to him.

“He was a wonderful person- he went to college, accomplished his goal. He was a good father who loved his children. He was at every game, would cater for the team, did everything and anything for them…he loves his family, and was so proud of his son. He was a gentle giant with a wonderful heart,” said Ybarra’s brother, Alvaro Navarette.