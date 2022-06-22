ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ECISD students are receiving a major gift from local groups to fund a new music program. The Education Foundation of Odessa announced this week that it’s received a $35,000 grant from Rea Charitable Trust to buy 200 string instruments for a new ECISD music program for 5th-grade students.

According to a news release, the program is scheduled to roll out instruments to students over a 3 year period, starting with the first 10 schools during the 2022-2023 school year. If the program receives more funding, then the school would have the opportunity to add 5th-grade strings in 2023 – 2024, with 5 more schools then added in 2024-2025.

Dr. Aaron Hawley, the Director of Fine Arts in ECISD expressed his gratitude for receiving the grant.

“On behalf of the ECISD Fine Arts department, I would like to express our appreciation to the Rae Charitable Trust for its amazing generosity. With these funds, we will be able to restart our Elementary Strings

program and bring high-quality instruments to our students. Current research shows that music education helps children attain their full intellectual, social, and creative potential. We are so thankful that the Rae Charitable Trust is helping make this more accessible to our ECISD students,” said Dr. Hawley.