MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Second graders across three elementary schools at Midland ISD were the recipients of new bicycles and helmets, thanks to a donation from Oxy and the Wish for Wheels program.

On Thursday morning, MISD says more than 50 volunteers assembled brand new bicycles and distributed them with helmets to second grade students at Bunche, Lamar, and Scharbauer Elementary Schools.