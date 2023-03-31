ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa will be working to completely reconstruct 31st street from Andrews Highway to N. Dixie Blvd.

The work will consist of removing the existing materials, concrete curb and gutter work, as well as a new base material and asphalt driving surface.

Awarded to Permian Paving, Inc., this project will cost $1.45 million and take about four months to complete.

This project is being split into 2 phases due to 31st street not being wide enough to keep two lanes of traffic open with the construction.

Phase One will close 31 st

street from Andrews to Muskingum and Roger Avenue to Dixie for construction. Phase Two will close 31st street from Muskingum to Roger Ave. for construction.

Phase One is anticipated to begin April 10th and last about two months. Drivers will be required to take alternate routes throughout this project.