ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 31st street will be closed from Muskingham Avenue to Roger Avenue beginning Monday, June 19th, according to the City of Odessa.

Roger Avenue, Eisenhower Drive, and Adams Avenue will be closed to thru-traffic only on both the north and south sides of 31st street.

All other roadways will be open and residents will still be able to access their properties.

The 31st Street closure is expected to last 2 months. The public is being asked to follow all traffic control devices and expect delays.