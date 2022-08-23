MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The High Sky Wing CAF and Midland Army Airfield Museum are teaming up once again to host the 31st Annual AIRSHO on September 10th and 11th at the Midland International Air and Space Port.

In a recent news release, the AIRSHO director shared more about the relationship and enthusiasm the group has towards the event.

“We value our new relationship with Chevron this year,” said Gena Linebarger, AIRSHO Director. “Chevron’s sponsorship has enabled us to keep this event strong and vibrant.”

AIRSHO 2022 will feature a number of fan-favorite teams including the famous Tora, Tora, Tora team reenacting the attack on Pearl Harbor with full pyrotechnics.

Organizers say that the P-40 Warhawk will be the featured fighter plane from WWII and the B-25 Devil Dog as the featured bomber.

Guests can expect to see other airplanes from the CAF’s “Ghost Squadron” and will include formation demonstrations from the High Sky Wing.

According to the news release, other performances include the “Hot Streak II” jet truck, Mike “Spanky” Gallaway in his extra 300 high-performance aerobatic airplane, and Aaron Taylor in his super Stearman biplane.

Guests can catch a ride on the planes for an onsite fee following the show.

People who plan attending will also be able to check out the Chevron STEM Zone, living history reenactors, TradeSho, inflatables in the Kids Korral, and a CarSho and Shine.

Tickets for the AIRSHO are $5 per person this year with kids under 6 free and are available online here.

Special seating and premium parking are also available online.

For more information about AIRSHO, contact AIRSHO Director Linebarger at 432-528-0997, or 432-254-6182, or AIRSHO Public Information Officer Bill Coombes at 432-894-3129.